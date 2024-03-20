Ngukurr housing project gets the Territory working

Since 2016 more than 3,800 remote homes have been built and upgraded across NT communities.
Now, Aboriginal Business Enterprise Binjari Community Aboriginal Corporation (BCAC) is renovating and expanding five homes in Ngukurr to support the needs of the community.
The works have transformed the lives of many locals on multiple fronts, including Ngukurr-born and bred Tommy Wurramara and two families with disability access needs who recently moved into their new houses.
Mr Wurramara is a Ngukurr Traditional Owner and father of four boys, who has been employed by BCAC for nine years. In the last four years he has completed his apprenticeship, emerging as a qualified painter and decorator in December 2023.
"I grew up here in Ngukurr, then left to Binjari 20 years ago, and that's where I got this job," he said. "At first I wanted to be a chippie, but I'm glad I chose painting because I'm pretty good at it.
"I was doing my apprenticeship for four years, through Covid when classes were often cancelled, but I didn't give up and now I'm a qualified painter. I painted all these houses (in Ngukurr) - the inside and the outside, and even the steel works.
"I'm glad to see other local countrymen to get jobs so they can find their feet too. In every job we try and get a couple of locals to work on the houses, as we need proper jobs in communities.
"Projects like these are really important to have work in the community."
BCAC has a team of 20 workers, 15 of which are Aboriginal Territorians, plus two local Aboriginal women at the office.
Works like these means business right across the Territory, with the $3.5 million awarded contract spreading over suppliers, service providers and subcontractors.
Half of the funding goes to more than 35 suppliers from Darwin and Katherine that provide steel, concrete, paint, bricks, windows, doors and even plants from local Katherine shops.
The other half spreads across Meales, a service provider who deliver cranes, concrete pumps and their operators, and 15 subcontractors from Darwin that do plumbing and electrical works.
Materials need to travel, incurring freight costs, and workers need to live near the building site, incurring business for demountable hirer Darwin Transportables, and fulltime work for a chef and cleaners for camp operations. Even the Roper Gulf Council receives investment for the land the camp is on.
Similarly, the previous 18 homes built by NJ Homes, SH Build and WTD Construction meant employment and training for Aboriginal Territorians, work for Katherine and Darwin locals, and business for Katherine and Darwin supply companies.
Minister for Remote Housing and Homelands, Selena Uibo, said improved housing for remote communities was among the key priorities of the NTGovernment.
"Our investment in homes goes straight into the hands of our hard working Territorians, across our cities, regional towns and remote communities," she said.
"We are not only building homes in remote communities, but providing work, income and skills for Territorians, and Territory businesses by providing opportunities that help to build resilient communities."
The remote housing program has also transformed the housing and social landscape in Ngukurr, with the completion of a new 20-lot subdivision.
