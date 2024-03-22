The Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association (NTCA) has announced industry stalwart Henry Burke as the organisation's new president.
Outgoing president David Connolly's term has come to an end after three years at the helm of the Territory's major cattle industry body.
"Well-known industry identity Henry Burke has been endorsed by the membership to take over the position," Mr Connolly said at the 2024 Cattlemen's Conference in Alice Springs.
"I could not be more pleased to have Henry stepping into the role. He's been a stalwart of the industry for decades, has more than 20 years' experience on the executive committee of the NTCA and his contribution to industry to date have been exemplary," he said.
"The Association is in a very strong position, and I know with Henry's guidance it can only continue to improve from here."
Mr Burke has more than 40 years' experience working in the NT pastoral industry, during which period he has managed some of the NT's premier cattle stations, including the 12,000 square kilometre Brunette Downs for 37 years with the Australian Agricultural Company (AACo) and now as a General Manager for Consolidated Pastoral Company, managing their operations across Indonesia, the NT and Queensland.
"It's humbling to be supported by the members to take up the position of president," Mr Burke said.
"I've been involved in the Association for a long time and seen it grow from a small industry group in the distant north, to now being one of the leading voices for Agriculture in Australia.
"It's a privilege to take on this position after having seen David's enormous contribution over the past three years. I'm proud to step into his shoes and to continue the work."
