Floodwaters recede in the Gulf as desert town braces for flooding

Water is receding in the flooded town of Borroloola and nearby areas, with locals now undertaking assessments of the damage caused in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Megan.
Due to a breakdown of the Telstra service in the region, the Bureau of Meteorology was unable to monitor flood levels across a number of its gauges, but it is believed the McArthur River peaked in Borroloola at just under 15m, three meters below the originally forecast record flood level of 18m.
Roper Gulf Regional Council staff have been assisting the McArthur River Mine Community Benefits Trust with the preparation of food hampers and their delivery by boat to residents at Garawa camps, which were separated from the township due to the flooding.
Meanwhile in King Ash Bay, houses remain inundated by floodwaters with roads still cut.
"Both our homes are flooded, but the servo and workshop stayed high and dry," King Ash Bay service station posted on their social media, along with pictures showing the extent of the flooding.
"(There) is still quite a bit of water over the dirt track, and Riverside Drive was still flooded ..., but the water is receding quickly.
"The club has made the decision to temporarily close the Bay, which is the best decision for now. There is quite a bit of cleaning up to do to ensure it is safe for visitors to return. "
Ex-Tropical Cyclone Megan has left a trail of destruction in her path, with the Barkly Highway flooded and the train line from South Australia damaged due to flooding, cutting off the major transport link to the Top End.
In Alice Springs the Todd River is flowing, with the Bureau issuing a Flood Watch alert for the desert town.
Flooding is expected to impact these suburbs and roads:
"Now is the time to enact your emergency plan," the weather bureau said.
"All Alice Springs residents are advised that Larapinta Drive and Namatjira Drive are closed from the intersection of Namatjira Drive.
"Motorists are encouraged to pay attention to signage and drive to the conditions of the road.
"Remember, if it's flooded, forget it."
