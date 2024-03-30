B'loola evacuees return home

Around 280 evacuees have returned home to Borroloola, ten days after their community was threatened by flooding from the McArthur River in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Megan.
Three buses left Darwin on Good Friday, each carrying about 50 passengers, for an overnight journey back to their community.
The NT Government said rest breaks and meals were provided as well as on-board amenities for passengers on their nearly 1000km journey.
The trip was timed so that travel on the Carpentaria Highway would be during daylight and the evacuees would also arrive home during the day, arriving at 9am in Borroloola, the NTG said in a statement.
Two Air North charter flights returned 150 people - mostly elderly, medically vulnerable and families with very young children - to McArthur River Mine, from where they were transferred to buses for the short drive back to Borroloola.
Incident Controller Neil Hayes said the evacuees "were very glad to be going home".
"A number of evacuees who were scheduled to fly home chose to go by bus, which we were able to accommodate," he said.
"There remain about 60 evacuees who did not take advantage of the transport home. They are now responsible for making their own arrangements and are encouraged to contact the Larrakia Nation Return to Country program.
"With the return of the evacuees to their home community, the response phase to Tropical Low 09U - Cyclone Megan is over and we move to the recovery phase to fully restore the community to 'business as usual'."
Mr Hayes said hundreds of people from across government and non-government organisations, the private sector and volunteers had been "working around the clock to protect the Territory since Cyclone Megan started to develop three weeks ago".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.