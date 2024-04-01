Remote Trauma Care: Lifesaving skills for remote NT communities

In a bid to equip those living and working in remote communities across the Big Rivers Region with essential lifesaving skills and resources, CareFlight facilitated Remote Trauma Course in Katherine.
The Remote Trauma Course was specifically developed to equip participants with the knowledge and confidence to respond effectively to trauma incidents, especially in areas of the NT where access to immediate medical assistance is limited.
Lifelike medical mannequins, simulated accident scenarios, and specially designed simulation equipment create a dynamic, hands-on learning environment that mirrors real-world situations, ensuring that the training is realistic, applicable, and improves participants' ability to connect learning to real-world situations.
"Our Remote Trauma Course is not just about imparting skills; it is about fostering a culture of preparedness and resilience within remote communities," Lara Miller, Head Education and Training, said.
"Through interactive learning methods like storytelling and yarning circles, we ensure that the course resonates with all participants, irrespective of their background or learning style."
Ms Miller said the course in Katherine not only addressed typical trauma scenarios encountered in the Territory but also embraced cultural sensitivity and inclusivity.
"The Remote Trauma Course was developed to meet the needs of people living and working in remote parts of Australia," she said.
"It recognises the probability that they may have to provide life-saving interventions in trauma situations and the need to cater for different styles of learning to deliver effective training for first responders in remote settings.
"The course offers participants the opportunity to gain knowledge, understanding and skills in life-saving interventions while waiting for a higher-level of care to arrive," she said.
"These skills are brought together with scenarios to enable participants to work through a likely trauma and determine the techniques that need to be implemented to help minimise further injury and to save the lives of trauma patients."
Remote Trauma Course education manager Lisa Taylor said local clinic staff in Katherine told her they felt "immensely grateful" for the opportunity to gain life-saving skills through the program.
"The course teaches trauma assessment using a systematic approach and appropriate treatment, that people can drawn upon if they are a first responder to a trauma situation out in remote, isolated settings," she said.
"Participants are involved in hands-on training with skills stations that, for example, show how to assess and manage catastrophic haemorrhaging, airway blockages, helmet removal and circulation problems."
Taught by professionals who have been involved first-hand in trauma situations and understand the skills needed to manage patients to minimise further injury and to save lives, the training aims to help build resilience in remote Australian communities, empowering locals to assist each other with confidence in times of need.
The evidence-based course was developed with community consultation to incorporate Indigenous learning styles to ensure equity in the education of first responders across the Northern Territory.
