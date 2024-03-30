Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Highway upgrades planned

Updated March 31 2024 - 9:17am, first published 8:00am
The flooded Stuart Highway near Daly Waters in January 2024.
An 8km stretch of the Stuart Highway near Daly Waters will undergo flood mitigation works worth $350,000, after a contract was awarded to GHD Pty Ltd to design flood immunity improvements.

