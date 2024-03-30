Highway upgrades planned

An 8km stretch of the Stuart Highway near Daly Waters will undergo flood mitigation works worth $350,000, after a contract was awarded to GHD Pty Ltd to design flood immunity improvements.
The work is part of the Australian and NT Government's jointly funded $217 million Northern Territory Industry Roads program, which will upgrade priority roads to support local industries such as pastoral, fishing and tourism enterprises.
Minister for Infrastructure Joel Bowden said a stronger, more resilient road network was being built to improve the Territory's connectivity with the rest of Australia.
"We are planning for the future and these projects will improve flood resilience for the Territory's connections to the national Highway network," he said.
"By investing in the Territory's roads we continue to improve year round connectivity and unlock economic opportunities here in the NT."
In addition to providing flood resilience to a section of the Stuart Highway, the project aims to improve connectivity, freight productivity and access, road safety and access to health and social services for remote communities.
"Planning is well underway to determine the scope of the remaining upgrades to be delivered under the Northern Territory Industry Roads program including engaging with industry and relevant stakeholders to ensure funding is directed to where it matters most for Territorians," the NT Government said in a statement.
Planning is also underway for long-term upgrades along the Central Arnhem Road, which connects Nhulunbuy to the Stuart Highway.
Douglas Partners Pty Ltd has been awarded a $990,000 contract to undertake geotechnical investigations on the road for three upgrade packages to improve flood immunity, road safety, travel time and accessibility.
