Nitmiluk Saturday Sessions kick off

The first of the much-loved Nitmiluk Saturday Sessions is kicking off this weekend, after having been postponed from March due to bad weather.
Get ready to cool off at Nitmiluk pool while enjoying the beats from international DJ Charly Templar, straight back from his latest gigs in South-East Asia.
There will be food, refreshing drinks and campsites available.
Admission fee is $15 per person.
Entry is for children under 18 but minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are essential - book online via Activate Katherine.
