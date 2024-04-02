Chilled water bubbles on tap

Visitors and residents walking around Katherine can now stay hydrated with chilled water hydration stations installed in the central business district.
Katherine Town Council secured the support of LendLease to supply and install the chilled water bubblers as part of its commitment to the community.
Council CEO Ingrid Stonhill said her Council had negotiated the installation to improve the community's health and well-being and encourage visitors to explore town.
"We can't change our climate, but we can make sure people have access to free, chilled water to stay hydrated," she said.
"It's also about meeting people's basic needs, such as the ability for homeless people and those from out of town to get a drink of water without having to purchase it in plastic bottles."
The bubblers are located near the Katherine Visitor Information Centre, Railway Terrace amenities off the Cultural Trail and at Ryan Park.
Council said it would construct a pathway that provides disability access to the bubbler at Ryan Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.