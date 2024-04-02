'Fit-for-purpose' community homes make 'huge difference' to families

Nine families in remote Northern Territory communities have moved into their new and upgraded homes.
In a bid to reduce community home overcrowding, the NT Government continues to build and upgrade homes, with families in Arnhem Land and the Big Rivers Region now able to move into their new or improved fit-for-purpose housing.
Minister for Remote Housing and Homelands, Selena Uibo, said investment in remote housing and homelands - in partnership with the Federal Government - would make a big difference to families across the NT.
"Building new homes and extending and renovating existing homes means better outcomes in health, education and employment," Ms Uibo said.
"(This) is why we have partnered with the Australian Government with a $4 billion investment to improve housing in remote communities and homelands right across the Territory.
"The ... housing program has driven the most significant changes to remote communities ever seen in the Northern Territory, which complements the success of our Local Decision Making policy in setting a new paradigm for the way we do business in the bush."
Different to remote communities, in homelands such as Rockhole on the outskirts of Katherine, the families own the land and homes.
The Northern Territory Government said it supported the decision-making process between Land Councils and Traditional Owners, but would not make decisions on Aboriginal Land.
In Rockhole two families had extra bedrooms added to their homes as part of the upgrades program.
In Binjari, west of Katherine, an extended family has moved into a triplex, where they will have their own home and be neighbours with a shared yard so they can have their own space and be close enough to assist each other.
Eight new or replacement homes in Binjari have also been completed, with nine homes yet to receive upgrades and extensions.
Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, said the Federal Government was committed to "taking concrete actions" that improved the lives of Indigenous Australians in the Northern Territory.
"The NT has the highest level of overcrowding in the country which we are working to halve by building up to 270 houses each year," she said.
"This project was delivered with a short two month turn around, meaning families can move in sooner."
In the Arnhem Land community of Warruwi the last two homes in the community scheduled to receive extensions under the Room to Breathe program have been completes, with homes containing three bedrooms and one bathroom turned into homes with five bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Tenant Gail Ngalwungirr said the two new bedrooms would make "a huge difference" for her family.
"My children will have their own bedrooms, so they are looking forward to that," she said.
"I have teenage boys, and they are forever hogging the showers. The extra bathroom means we don't have to wait to use the shower.
"My kids used to take off and stay with family just to give my daughter some space because of the cultural boundaries within our community. Now with the extra space they can stay here.
"It will also provide space for my grandmother who lives in Darwin and comes to visit us often. "
Meanwhile in Galiwin'ku, two families have moved into their new and larger replacement homes, where family groups are able to remain together.
Member for Arafura Manuel Brown said it was good to see local houses upgraded.
"I have heard great feedback from the community that the works had a quick two-month turn around, and families were able to move back into their homes sooner than expected," he said.
"It is so important for teenagers in families to have their own rooms; growing adults need a culturally appropriate space to live comfortably."
