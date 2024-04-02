Woman missing since January could be in Katherine

Northern Territory Police hold concerns for a missing woman, Jasmine Lee.
Jasmine, also known as Gyron Malay, aged 27, has not been seen or heard from since January 29, when leaving accommodation on Mitchell Street in Darwin City.
She is described as of Aboriginal appearance and is 173 cm tall with a medium build.
Police said she was initially reported as missing in late February, and efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful.
"It is believed she could be in the Darwin, Katherine, Tiwi Island (region), or potentially the Derby region of Western Australia," NT Police said.
"Her family and the police hold concerns for her welfare and urge anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact police on 131 444."
