From the Katherine Mayor's desk

Katherine Town Council was fortunate to receive grant funding to put in lockers for the homeless.
It was identified as a need by our service providers in Katherine, because currently people put their belongings in trees and shrubs around the town.
The metal lockers, available in two sizes, have been built under the illuminated O'Shea Park shelter.
These lockers will help to give our homeless somewhere dry to put their possessions.
When people come into Katherine from remote communities to access health or community services, they frequently sleep outside with no safe place to keep their belongings.
You often see clothes and personal items hidden in the bush or stored in shopping trolleys as people try to keep them secure.
The lockers are heavy-duty and protected by combination locks, and the Katherine branch of the Salvation Army will manage their use.
A huge thank you to LendLease for installing three chilled water bubblers in the town area.
One is on Railway Terrace, Ryan Park, and the Visitor Information Centre.
You can fill up your bottle and it has a pet water bowl at the base of the bubbler.
This is an important piece of infrastructure for our town, and it gives anyone that comes here somewhere to access chilled water, particularly in our hot climate.
The Solar Lighting project is continuing with more grant funding received to light up other areas.
The next part will be the Riverlink trail from O'Shea Park and along towards the hospital.
Other areas that have been completed include the Adventure Play Park, the Skate Park, and the pedestrian path connecting Lindsay St and Chambers Drive.
Just a reminder that Anzac Day on April 25 will have a dawn service at 6am at the Cenotaph.
If you want to lay a wreath then please contact Sinead on (08) 89725500.
The parade will be at 9am, starting at the car park near BP Roadhouse.
The Honourable Administrator Dr. Hugh Heggie will be in attendance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.