NT leading the country on mineral exploration

Mineral exploration expenditure in the Northern Territory shot up to $228.1 million in 2023.
It's the largest exploration figure we're seen in over a decade - and just short of the highest expenditure ever recorded in the Territory ($228.4 million in 2011).
Mineral exploration across the Territory continues to lead the country.
And Territorians are set to benefit.
As the Prime Minister said on these pages last week, "the Territory stands on the doorstep of the fastest growing region of the world in human history and it holds the key to so many of the resources, metals and minerals that are essential to these economies embracing clean energy and meeting their climate change commitments."
This is why, after Federal Cabinet met in Darwin, we provided a loan of $840 million to help deliver Australia's first combined rare earths mine and refinery.
Arafura Rare Earths is developing the operation 125 kilometres north of Alice Springs, creating more than 300 local jobs - including the company's commitment to 20 per cent local Indigenous employment.
Labor wants to ensure First Nations people living in remote and regional parts of the Territory have access to real jobs for real wages.
It's why we're scrapping CDP and creating a new remote jobs and economic development program which will deliver more than 3,000 new jobs.
Whether it's resources like critical minerals and rare earths, or the flow-on jobs in everything from manufacturing to research, the Territory will be central to Australia's success in the decade ahead.
We will also play a significant role in securing Australia's place as a renewable energy superpower.
SunCable is the world's largest renewable energy project and will deliver more than $20 billion in economic value to the Territory over the construction and operation phases.
The project will support an average 6,800 direct and indirect jobs for each year of construction, with a peak workforce of 14,300 - and over 350 permanent roles for its estimated 70-year life span.
It's strategic value is considerable, securing industrial domestic energy supply and underpinning development in the North.
The Prime Minister also recently announced a $1 billion investment in the Solar Sunshot program - claiming a larger stake in global solar manufacturing supply chains for Australia and further solidifying Labor's commitment to net-zero.
Of course, for Australia to seize our opportunity to become a renewable energy superpower, we need to compete and win on the world stage. This means building stronger partnerships with major international markets.
We are already working closely with Germany on hydrogen production. Germany has recognised that Australia has some of the best natural conditions in the world to produce green hydrogen, and they have the technology to help us do it.
And closer to home, earlier this month at the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, the leaders in our region reaffirmed their commitment to action on climate change.
An equally strong national security imperative for mobilising the Territory's abundance of critical minerals is their use in sensitive defence technologies.
A recent ASPI report by Ben Halton and Kim Beazley noted some 3,000 items of military equipment depend on rare earths, which have few known or potential substitutes.
The Territory's time is now.
And Territorians have the skills and smarts to add value here, to manufacture renewable technology here and to make our future here - a key discussion point of the upcoming Darwin Dialogue on Critical Minerals and Earth Elements being held next month.
I'll see you there.
