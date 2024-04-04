Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

NT to boost police force with 200 more officers

By Holly Hales
Updated April 5 2024 - 9:05am, first published 8:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another 200 police officers will be added to the Northern Territory force to help tackle crime. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
Another 200 police officers will be added to the Northern Territory force to help tackle crime. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)

The Northern Territory police force is set to be bolstered by an additional 200 officers as it battles youth crime in the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.