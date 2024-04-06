Crime crisis continues as servos targeted again

Northern Territory Police are calling for information after yet another alleged aggravated robbery at a service station in in Katherine.
Around 1am on April 4, Katherine police received reports of a group of youths, armed with edged weapons, allegedly breaking into the OTR service station on Bicentennial Road.
Two of the offenders allegedly assaulted the staff, before the group stole tobacco and money and fled on foot.
Meanwhile, the United service station on the northern end of town was also targeted again on April 4, after having its door smashed only last week.
Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, said Katherine had descended into "total lawlessness" due to no consequences for alleged young offenders' behaviour.
"When is this going to stop," she said.
"This Government is failing Territorians on every front.
"(The) crime crisis continues right across the Territory."
Police continue to urge the public to immediately contact police if you witness crime or anti-social behaviour on 131 444 or in an emergency to call Triple Zero.
You can also make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or through https://crimestoppersnt.com.au/.
