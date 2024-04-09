'Fight for Katherine every day' - Principal announced as candidate

Katherine High School principal and local community leader Nick Lovering has been selected by Territory Labor as the Party's candidate for Katherine.
A highly respected school leader, Mr Lovering has changed countless lives of young people through improving education in the town.
He and his wife Sally - herself a local school principal - have four children and they both know how critical it is to get the next generation of Territorians work ready through education.
"Katherine deserves someone who knows how to work with the community to get results, instead of constantly talking our town and community down," he said.
"I promise to fight for Katherine to get what it needs every single day because I know how important it is to work hard to make our community better."
The long-term educator has been a leader in schools in the Big Rivers Region for 14 years and has been involved in education for almost 25 years. In Katherine he has immersed himself in all aspects of community life.
The NT Labor Government said his work over the past three years leading Katherine High School demonstrated that he "knows how to deliver positive results and build real connections in the community".
Chief Minister Eva Lawler said Mr Lovering would "fight for Katherine's fair share".
"That's why I want him on my team," she said. "Katherine is such an important town for the Territory and it needs a local member who will spend every day fighting for positive results.
"Nick is an outstanding teacher, principal and community leader and Katherine deserves a hardworking local like him to deliver real outcomes for the town."
