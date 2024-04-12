Business owner allegedly assaulted during break-in

Northern Territory Police are calling for information after alleged break-in in Katherine on April 11.
Around 3:50am, police received reports that the owner of a business on Fourth Street was watching via their CCTV camera as five alleged intruders entered their property.
The owner attended the business and was allegedly assault by an offender before the group fled the scene with small stolen items.
Northern Territory Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to make contact on 131 444.
Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or through https://crimestoppers.com.au/
