One Life at Cinema 3

On Thursday, April 18, Katherine Film Society is screening One Life, starring Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter.
The movie is based on the true story of Nicholas Winton, a young London broker who visits Prague in December 1938 and is compelled to facilitate the rescue of hundreds of children before Nazi border closures.
The screening will be held at Katherine Cinema 3, from 6.30pm for wine and nibbles. Film starts at 7pm
