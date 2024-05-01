'Completely reprehensible': Man charged with alleged child exploitation

Northern Territory Police have charged a 29-year-old man with alleged child exploitation offences in the Victoria River Region.
Police said detectives from the Northern Territory Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team (JACET) had been investigating the man for a number of months.
As part of those investigations, detectives travelled into the remote community on April 30.
A search warrant was conducted at a home, and mobile phones used to access child abuse material were seized.
The 29-year-old was arrested and charged with:
He was taken to Katherine where he remains in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Sarah Firth said the creation and distribution of child abuse material was "completely reprehensible" and had "no place in our community".
"NT officers will continue to work closely with our federal partners, targeting this offending on all fronts," she said.
AFP Superintendent Gregory Davis said the AFP was committed to working with local and international law enforcement partners to protect children from harm.
"Our message to online offenders has not changed - if you procure, access and transmit child abuse material, we will find you, and you will be prosecuted," Supt Davis said.
"This is not a victimless crime.
"Children are not commodities to be used for the abhorrent gratification of sexual predators."
