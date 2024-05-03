Little Roper reopens for Dry

The Little Roper Stockcamp in Mataranka has reopened for the Dry Season.
Luring travellers and locals alike to the secluded spot only a few kilometres from the Mataranka Hot Springs, local firefighter Des Barritt said he was excited about the tourist season.
As part of this year's season, Mr Barritt, his wife and their two young sons once again invite guests to spend an evening around the campfire, with home-made curries and buffalo stew as well as freshly baked bread available as dinner options.
After dark, young and old animals lovers can also try their hands at feeding Mr Barritt's pet sugar gliders.
Bookings are not essential at Little Roper Stockcamp, but it pays to check in early in the day, before exploring the local tourist attractions.
