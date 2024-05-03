Crime spree continues

Northern Territory Police have arrested two people after an alleged motor vehicle pursuit in Katherine on May 1.
Just after 10:30pm, police officers witnessed a Mitsubishi Triton travelling at high speed southbound on Katherine Terrace.
Police said Katherine general duties officers attempted to apprehend the car and a pursuit was initiated when the vehicle failed to stop.
The car continued to travel at high speeds, veering into bushland on the Stuart Highway, where it subsequently collided with a termite mound, police said.
Two men allegedly fled on foot and police engaged in a short foot chase before arresting the men.
Investigations continue into the incident and the involvement of an 18-year-old passenger.
The 22-year-old male driver has since been charged with:
Police said the man remained in custody.
Meanwhile, just after 3am on May 2, CCTV operators in the Joint Emergency Services Communication Centre (JESCC) observed a group of six alleged offenders leaving a business on Katherine Terrace with alleged stolen property.
Police said, Katherine general duties officers attended the location, confirming an unlawful entry and a large quantity of alcohol stolen.
The alleged offenders fled the scene prior to police arrival and investigations are continuing to identify all parties involved.
Northern Territory Police are now calling on the public for information after the alleged aggravated burglary.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact police on 131 444.
Anonymous reports can be submitted through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
