Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Crime spree continues

May 3 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crime spree continues
Crime spree continues

Northern Territory Police have arrested two people after an alleged motor vehicle pursuit in Katherine on May 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.