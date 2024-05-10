Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

NT's young beef ambassador is a vet on the move

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
May 11 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Vahghan. Photo supplied.
Charles Vahghan. Photo supplied.

Darwin-based veterinarian and seeming live cattle export industry workaholic, Charles Vaughan, is brimming with hyperactive enthusiasm about his work in northern Australia's beef sector.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.