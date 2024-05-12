Outback Experience goes Country

With the dry season in full swing, Katherine Outback Experience is once again gearing up for an evening of live music magic.
"We're thrilled to welcome (an) incredible Australian country music line-up ... to grace the stage and ignite the atmosphere with their musical storytelling," Annabel Curtain said.
"Don't miss this chance to immerse yourself in the heart of Australian music culture. This event promises something special for everyone."
Artists include Luke O'Shea, Katherine's very own Tom Curtain, Laura Frank and Chris Matthews.
A16x Golden Guitar winner, Luke O'Shea is set to impress with his unique, yet classic Australian sound that sings up the land and its colourful people.
A clever storyteller and firecracker performer; Laura Frank is one of Country Music's most captivating stars. Her style is certainly country, yet peppered with the calling cards of neighbouring genres.
Chris Matthews is a storyteller and unique guitarist of extraordinary ability, whose fingers across the fretboard sound and move Iike no other. Despite calling the Kimberley home, he has toured Australia more than 30 times.
Multiple Golden Guitar winner and horseman extraordinaire, Tom Curtain, doesn't need an introduction in his hometown - he is well-known for living the life he sings about here in Outback Australia
Friday, May 24, 2024, 7pm to 9:30pm, gates open at 6.30pm.
Katherine Outback Experience, 115 Collins Road.
Online Tickets:- Adults (18yr+): $30- Seniors: $25- Students (6-17yr): $15- Kids (5yr & Under): Free- Family: $81- Companion Cardholders: Free of Charge
Tickets at the gate:- Adults (18yr+): $40- Seniors: $35- Students (6-17yr): $25- Kids (5yr & Under): Free- Family: $117- Companion Cardholders: Free of Charge
Pizzas and soft drinks will be available for purchase, BYO chairs, picnic blankets, drinks, alcohol, and nibbles.
Free camping is available for ticket-holders.
Earlier this year, Tom and Annabel Curtain's Katherine Outback Experience was named Australia's Best Tourist Attraction in the national Tourism Awards, which were held in Darwin this year.
