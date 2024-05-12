Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Can't believe it': Southern Lights captured up north

Updated May 12 2024 - 10:23am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Aurora Australis, captured in Timber Creek, NT, by Joanne Needham.
The Aurora Australis, captured in Timber Creek, NT, by Joanne Needham.

A huge geomagnetic storm has sparked a burst of colour across southern skies, when the Aurora Australis - the Southern Lights - lit up the night sky.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.