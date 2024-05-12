'Can't believe it': Southern Lights captured up north

A huge geomagnetic storm has sparked a burst of colour across southern skies, when the Aurora Australis - the Southern Lights - lit up the night sky.
Normally rarely seen north of Tasmania, the phenomenon was seen across most parts of Australia, all the way north to Timber Creek in the Katherine region of the Northern Territory.
Traveller Joanne Needham said she knew it was highly unlikely to see the southern lights this far north, but when images emerged of light activity in Townsville, Queensland, she thought she'd "give it a shot".
"I didn't think I'd see an Aurora so far north, but I knew that this was potentially going to be a big event," she said.
Ms Needham made her way to the Nackaroo Lookout in Timber Creek, three hours west of Katherine, as it "was the highest point with a clear view south to give me the best chance".
"I knew I wouldn't be able to see it with the naked eye and that if it was there, the camera would pick it up. When I saw it on my screen, I was pretty excited."
Ms Needham said she took a series of Aurora photos between 9.20pm and 9.40pm on May 11.
"Honestly, I still can't believe I got to capture it up here," she said.
Photos of the Aurora were also captured around Uluru and in other parts of the Northern Territory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.