12yo arrested after alleged car theft

Northern Territory Police have arrested a 12-year-old in relation to property and traffic offences, after a car was stolen in Katherine at around 9.30pm on May 9 from the sporting grounds.
Police said early the next morning, Katherine general duties officer attempted to stop the vehicle multiple times.
"During the first engagement the vehicle was (allegedly) driven in the wrong direction down Railway Terrace and shortly afterwards a pursuit was terminated," police said.
In a later engagement, a police vehicle was allegedly rammed on Kintore Street at low speed, causing minor damage.
The stolen car was later recovered, after it was abandoned on Power Crescent in Katherine South.
The young alleged driver was later arrested at a separate location without incident, police said.
Further alleged occupants of the car remain outstanding and police are still working to identify them.
Police are urging anyone with information, particularly if with CCTV or dash-cam footage, to make contact on 131 444.
An anonymous report can be made through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or through https://crimestoppersnt.com.au/.
