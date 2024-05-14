Dolly Everett remembered on Do it for Dolly Day 2024

Thousands of dollars were raised for the Dolly's Dream charity this 'Do it for Dolly' Day as the Katherine community once again came together to remember the young girl with a bright smile and an Akubra hat.
Dolly Everett was only 14 years old when she took her own life after being bullied relentlessly.
Since her death, the Katherine teen's legacy has lived on, with her parents Kate and Tick starting up the Dolly's Dream charity to raise awareness for the affects bullying can have on children.
Every year on 'Do it for Dolly' Day, the community - and all of Australia - comes together, to honour Dolly's memories and 'speak out, even if your voice shakes'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.