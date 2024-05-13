'Cancer doesn't stop' - Katherine charity event has raised more than $100,000

For the 14th time, Bess Hart has opened the gates to her Newhaven property on Katherine's Gorge road in a bid to bring together the community and to raise crucial funds for cancer research.
She first started hosting her now famous Morning Tea together with her husband Ted, who passed away in 2017. But the humble Katherinite said she was not letting age or Ted's passing get in the way of what has become a local tradition to raise much-needed funds.
"People (at the morning tea) said 'this will be your last year won't it? It's getting a bit much.' I said 'no, why should I stop?' Just because Ted died, cancer doesn't stop."
Mrs Hart's annual Biggest Morning Teas have raised more than $100,000.
