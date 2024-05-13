Katherine Times
'Cancer doesn't stop' - Katherine charity event has raised more than $100,000

May 14 2024 - 8:42am
Bess Hart has raised more than $100,000 for cancer research and support.
For the 14th time, Bess Hart has opened the gates to her Newhaven property on Katherine's Gorge road in a bid to bring together the community and to raise crucial funds for cancer research.

