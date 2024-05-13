The Doomben Cup: All you need to know

All you need to know about the Doomben Cup to get ready for the 2024 race ahead.

You don't need to be an expert to admit that the Doomben Cup is one of the most esteemed horse races in Australia. Even better, you don't exactly need to be an expert to win big at this, either. However, getting some help when getting to know the ropes is always a good idea.

So, if you're new to the world of horseracing, or you would just like to brush up on your knowledge of this prestigious event, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find all you need to know about the Doomben Cup in order to get ready for the 2024 race ahead.

The history of the Doomben Cup

Knowing the background of the Doomben Cup definitely gives people watching a deeper appreciation of the race.

The May 27, 1933, marked the first-ever Doomben Cup race at the newly established Doomben racecourse in Brisbane. It was classified as a Principal race, run over ten furlongs and was won by Mr Brown's Pentheus in a time of 2.05.7.

This Brisbane Group 1 was classified as such in 1980, as it was originally classified as a Principal race. However, in 1989, it was reclassified as a weight-for-age event and was last run as a handicap after being won by the four-year-old Abstraction.

Distance of the Doomben Cup

The Doomben Cup is for horses aged three and up and is run under Weight for Age conditions over a distance of 2000 metres. However, this was not always the case as over the years the distance changed:

From 1938 to 1972, the race was increased to 2200m

In 1989, the distance was temporarily changed to 2160m

In 2022, the race distance was temporarily changed to 2100m due to a change in venue when the race was moved from Doomben to Eagle Farm and was even delayed by a week because of heavy rainfall

Name changes of the Doomben Cup

On a side note, it's interesting to know that distance wasn't the only aspect of the race that changed over the years. It even underwent a few name changes throughout the early years of the race. The Doomben was also called:

BATC Doomben Cup (1933-1982)

XXXX Cup (1983-1987)

Channel Nine Cup (1988)

XXXX Cup (1989-1991)

Doomben Cup (1992 onwards)

Over the years, the Doomben Cup has grown in popularity and has even surpassed the Brisbane Cup as Queensland's premier middle distance-staying event in recent years. Usually, this racing event attracts a class field of local and interstate weight-for-age gallopers.

It is held during the Brisbane Winter Carnival period, and the 2000m Group 1 event hosted at Doomben is the feature event on a race day featuring multiple other Black-type races.

Aside from this feature race, a second Group 1 race is held in Queensland for the carnival, and there is a finale at Doomben at the end of the calendar year.

Doomben Cup essentials

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024

Venue: Doomben Racecourse

Race Distance: 2000m

Status: Group 1

Conditions: WFA

Prize Pool: $1 Million

Inaugural Race: 1862

Track Type: Turf

Track Direction: Clockwise (right-handed)

How do I bet on the Doomben Cup?

What's the easiest way to place your bets on the Doomben Cup? Go through an online betting site or app like Neds, where you can simply check the live odds on the Doomben Cup whenever you want. It's all just a few clicks on the web, and when you have finished signing up, you can simply find the correct market and click on the odds of the horse you wish to bet on.

How Can I livestream the 2024 Doomben Cup?

With the innovation of live streaming, you no longer have to be at the races to know how your horse is doing. When you've placed your bed, the anticipation of seeing your horse win will probably start growing intensely.

Sign up for the race with any compatible online bookmakers, and you can stream the event for free! The Doomben Cup is scheduled to run on May 25, 2024, so don't wait!

Final Thoughts

The Doomben Cup is a fast-paced horserace with a history filled with complexities and excitement. It remains a firm favourite in the hearts of many horse enthusiasts and those who enjoy the thrill of betting on the races, and it won't be long before you'll be loving it too.