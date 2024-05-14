What's in the Budget for the Big Rivers Region?

The Big Rivers Region is the Territory's second largest region, covering almost 25 per cent of the NT's land mass and home to around 21,400 people, of whom around 57 per cent are Indigenous.
In the 2024 Budget, the region will be see few improvements.
Budget 2024 includes $20 million for construction of a new health centre in Borroloola to support delivery of health services from the existing health centre.
The new health centre will enhance delivery of healthcare to the community and assist in attracting and retaining clinical staff. It will include clinical and pharmacy spaces, emergency resuscitation equipment, consulting spaces, morgue facilities and a separate patient and visitor entrance from staff. 2024 Budget also provides $500,000 for new medical equipment at the facility.
Budget 2024 continues to enhance accessibility across the Big Rivers region to improve freight efficiency, connectivity, road safety and economic productivity by investing $212 million, including:
The Territory Government is committed to developing Katherine's regional horticultural and agricultural potential, as well as a logistics hub to strengthen the town's role as a transport junction for Queensland and Western Australia commodities.
Budget 2024 includes $30 million for continuing headworks and subdivision works to develop the Katherine Logistics and Agribusiness Hub. The hub will be a multi-discipline logistics and agribusiness hub to meet the current and future growth needs of Katherine, the Top End region and northern Australia.
Work has commenced to construct the $16.7 million Katherine High School science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) centre.
Territory contractor, M+J Builders, have commenced constructing the facility, which includes purpose-built classrooms, art and music studios and a tiered performance space. The project will also see a mix of upgrades to existing facilities and the development of new areas.
Budget 2024 commits $5.5 million to establish a new residential youth justice facility in Katherine, which will be gifted to the Jawoyn Association once completed.
The live-in facility will ensure court sentences and orders are enforced, while also providing training and education services to help young people get their lives back on track and into the workforce.
Budget 2024 also includes $7.7 million over two years to operate the facility, including providing youth justice camp programs, education and training, which will be provided through an Aboriginal community controlled organisation service provider.
Katherine Hospital has welcomed Daisee the therapy dog, who will bring cheer, reduce anxiety and assist patients in their recovery. In a Territory first, the two-year-old non-allergenic poodle will be the first support and wellness dog to live and work permanently at a Territory hospital.
Transport: $212,742,000
Economic affairs: $34,111,000
Health: $20,000,000
Housing and community amenities: $18,064,000
Education: $14,774,000
Environmental protection: $9,400,000
Recreation, culture and religion: $2,592,000
