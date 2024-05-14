Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

What's in the Budget for the Big Rivers Region?

Updated May 15 2024 - 8:20am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Katherine community raised funds for Daisee, the Katherine Hospital therapy dog.
The Katherine community raised funds for Daisee, the Katherine Hospital therapy dog.

The Big Rivers Region is the Territory's second largest region, covering almost 25 per cent of the NT's land mass and home to around 21,400 people, of whom around 57 per cent are Indigenous.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.