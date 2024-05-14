What's in the Budget for the Big Rivers Region?

$112.4 million for new and continuing works under the Buntine Highway upgrade program to improve access for remote communities and support economic growth

$37.4 million for continuing works to upgrade the Carpentaria Highway, a key route for supplies and transport for Glencore's McArthur River Mine, major access road to the Beetaloo Sub-basin and Borroloola, and an important service route for the Borroloola community and pastoral, tourism, agricultural and mining sectors

$20 million for Phelp River crossing works on Numbulwar Road, including construction of concrete floodways, culverts and bridges

$20 million for Phelp River crossing works on Numbulwar Road, including construction of concrete floodways, culverts and bridges

$41.6 million for new and continuing works to upgrade the Newman to Katherine road corridor, including sealing, strengthening and widening, and road safety improvements

$330,000 for continuing works to seal between the Roper and Wilton River bridges.

