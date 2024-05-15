Labor's 'common sense' budget slammed by CLP

'All debt, and no delivery' is what Northern Territory Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro has called the 2024 NT Budget.
Handed down by Chief Minister Eva Lawler, the budget is focused on delivering a "common sense plan" to lower crime and "get more Territorians into work".
"Budget 2024 includes $1.2 billion in funding for public order and safety, and $723 million in social protection to lower crime and make our communities safer," Ms Lawler said.
"Budget 2024 also delivers full funding to all Territory Government and brings the Territory's education budget to a record breaking $1.34 billion. This investment is all about getting Territory students work ready."
The Chief Minister said the budget was a "common-sense budget, a budget that acknowledges our two highest priorities - keeping Territorians safe and getting Territorians working".
But Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro has slammed the NT Government for presenting a budget that "didn't deliver".
"It was more of the same. All debt, and no delivery," she said.
"Labor is out of touch and just not listening to Territorians.
"The only way to change the Territory is to change the Government."
