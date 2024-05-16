Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Territory Auskick kids in shock and awe as Buddy pays a visit

Updated May 16 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lance Franklin (c) made a lot of children happy when he turned up for an Auskick clinic in Darwin. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)
Lance Franklin (c) made a lot of children happy when he turned up for an Auskick clinic in Darwin. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

Retired AFL great Lance Franklin remains one of the code's biggest stars with his surprise appearance at a Darwin Auskick appearance described as "shock and awe".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.