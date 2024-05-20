Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rural Campus gears up for Open Day

Updated May 20 2024 - 2:35pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The annual Charles Darwin University Katherine Rural Campus Open Day will be held on Saturday, May 25 from 9am to 1pm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.