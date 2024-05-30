'Best dad' killed in crash

A much-loved business man and father has been killed in a tragic crash near Borroloola.
Shaun Cairns, owner of Borroloola-based mobile concrete batching and building business Cairns Industries, died when the concrete truck he was driving rolled while making a right turn onto Batten Road at King Ash Bay.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash by staff from a nearby clinic, who were among the first to respond to the scene.
Despite their actions Mr Cairns succumbed to injuries sustained in the rollover.
His ex-wife, Kym Cairns, penned a heartbreaking tribute to the much-loved business man.
The world has lost a great human being.
His heart was made of gold and his personality was larger than life.
He was the most amazing Dad who loved his kids more than anything in the world. They were his world.
While we went through so much together, he was still my best friend and was always there when I needed anything.
He was there for anyone when they needed anything.
I will miss his smart arse comments, I will miss his stupid sense of humour, I will miss him changing his mind about everything at the last minute.
Mostly I will miss watching him when he was with his kids and being the best Dad in the world.
Life will not be the same without you Shaun.
You left a huge imprint on all that crossed your path.
We will all miss you so much, but will hold all the wonderful memories we have close to our hearts forever.
You will be forever in our hearts.
NT WorkSafe has been notified, and local police are examining the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Mr Cairns founded his business in Borroloola in 2006 due to the need for tradespeople and construction services in the region to reduce the costs and inconvenience locals faced to source these from Katherine, Tennant Creek and Darwin.
The company started by providing building and maintenance services to the local area, and has now grown to include a range of construction services across the Territory, including concrete supply, civil contracting, machinery hire, hydraulic hose repair, and air-conditioning/refrigeration services.
In 2013 Cairns Industries was awarded the Northern Territory Telstra Business Award for Medium and Regional Business for "providing a consistent, high quality and efficient service to remote and regional areas, that is equal to or better than jobs completed in the major towns and cities".
Most of the business' contracts are within the Borroloola region, which includes McArthur River Mine, Bing Bong Port, Mabunji Aboriginal Community, Merlin Diamond Mine, Robinson River Aboriginal Community and various exploration companies.
A memorial to remember and celebrate Mr Cairns' life in Borroloola will be held on Thursday, June 27, at 12pm at King Ash Bay Fishing Club.
In honour of his passion for supporting organisations and businesses in Borroloola and the Northern Territory, the family invites guests to wear something that represents one of these organisations or businesses.
Mr Cairns' funeral will be held on Friday, May 31, from 11am Queensland-time in Kingaroy with a livestream available.
