Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

3rd generation nurse shares family passion to help others

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated May 20 2024 - 2:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine health practicioner Renae Daniel.
Katherine health practicioner Renae Daniel.

On May 12, health practitioners around the world celebrated International Nurses Day, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.