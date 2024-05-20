3rd generation nurse shares passion for helping others

On May 12, health practitioners around the world celebrated International Nurses Day, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.
Nearly 40 per cent of NT Health's workforce is made up of nursing and midwifery staff, which is around 5,000 full-time equivalent employees.
Nurses in the Northern Territory care for people living with acute conditions and tropical diseases not seen in other parts of Australia, helping to improve local health outcomes.
Among those working tirelessly for her patients is Renae Daniel who commenced her nursing career in 2005 in Queensland in Mt Isa, Julia Creek and Cloncurry, before moving to the NT as District Manager for Primary Health Care for the Big Rivers region and then the Director of Nursing and Midwifery at Katherine Hospital.
"I have always wanted to be a nurse," she said. "I am a third generation nurse, my Grandma and Mum were both Directors of Nursing - called Matrons back in the day, and I grew up surrounded by healthcare professionals who spent their lives caring for people.
"I am also lucky to share this amazing career with my sister who is also a Nurse in the Northern Territory - she is currently the General Manager of Palmerston Regional Hospital.
"I was always the child who was fixing either an animal or doll. Nursing is the most amazing profession and I am so privileged to have been able to follow this career path."
Ms Daniel said an "amazing aspect to nursing" was the job variety.
"I have been so fortunate in my career and have had many opportunities to work across many areas. Each experience has helped me to better understand the patient journey, which has meant I can support the people we care for navigate our healthcare system."
She said there was nothing comparable to being a remote area nurse or midwife in the Northern Territory.
"The opportunity to immerse yourself in the community and culture of Aboriginal communities and deliver healthcare is truly a privilege," she said.
"It is a rare opportunity to explore the most beautiful places in our country while being able to do such rewarding work."
NT Health employs a variety of nurses who work in a wide range of areas, clinical settings and specialties such as remote area nursing, general medical, intensive care, perioperative and theatre, paediatrics, renal, mental health, primary health care, outreach teams, child health and cancer care.
"The opportunities in the NT as a nurse and midwife are endless," Ms Daniel said.
"There are so many pathways available to obtain new skills, and you are supported by colleagues and leaders while doing so. The people that you meet and the friendships made last a lifetime. I was discussing with a nurse only yesterday why she returned to Katherine - her answer, like most, is "that there is just nowhere like it"."
