Litchfield campsites reopen after Wet

Campgrounds are re-opening in Litchfield National Park following wet season closures, with Central Valley reopening on Friday, May 24, and Walker Creek opening on May 25.
Central Valley's three campgrounds are located beside the East Reynolds River in Central Valley.
Each campground has a number of campsites with the option for towing 4WD camping trailers - no caravans or hybrid caravans are allowed, and only high clearance vehicles will be able to access campgrounds 1 and 2.
Bookings via the Parks and Wildlife website are essential to enter the campsites.
Meanwhile, there are seven popular walk-in campsites at Walker Creek with fire pits, tables and convenient access to swimming.
"If you are not spending the night at Walker Creek, you can still enjoy a bushwalk and a swim in the designated day use areas," a Parks spokesperson said.
"Remember to always be crocwise and check the website before you travel."
Visitors to the NT require a parks pass.
