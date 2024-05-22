Opinion: A legacy of failure

Today marks the last day of Parliament for the Labor government before the election, closing the door on eight years of Labor failures.
"When reflecting back on the last eight years, Labor's legacy is one of cover ups, division and wasteful spending," Deputy Leader of the Opposition Leader, Gerard Maley, said.
"Labor's legacy is a legacy of failure."
Labor's legacy in numbers:
In eight years, Labor has grown the Territory's debt to $11 billion and this is what Territorians have to show for it:
On top of that is the long list of scandals and cover ups including Michael Gunner's "Consequences will flow" comments, Brent Potter's disgraceful social media posts, an ICAC referral over taxpayer funded flights during the 2020 election and Natasha Fyles paying out former Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker in order to avoid court action.
"Labor has governed the Territory for 19 out of the past 23 years and Territorians cannot afford to give Labor another go," Mr Maley said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.