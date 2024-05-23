King Charles 'filled with admiration' for Territory resilience

The extensive wet season caused havoc across the Big River Region and the Top End of the Northern Territory earlier this year, leaving shop shelves empty as floodwaters cut major highways, and leaving hundreds of people stranded or misplaced and homes destroyed by severe flooding.
Prior to the floods, severe bushfires destroyed thousands of acres of land across the the NT.
Earlier this years, the Administrator of the Northern Territory, Dr Hugh Heggie, detailed the devastation in a letter to King Charles, who recently replied with a letter to Territorians.
"... As dangerous changes to our climate continue to produce ever more devastating storms and fires, the tireless and crucial work of the professional and volunteer emergency responders is hugely commendable," the King wrote.
"I am similarly filled with admiration for the determination and resilience of the communities of the Northern Territory, particularly in the face of increasing pressure following successive and extended seasons.
"Please relay my kindest wishes and admiration to all those involved in the heroic emergency response efforts and in supporting the Territory's long-term recovery."
