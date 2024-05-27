'Game changer' for homes

The Territory budget was released earlier this month, but Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, said "the only game changer for the NT" was the CLP's new Home Builder scheme which includes a number of incentives designed to get young Territorians, families and people looking for a fresh start into their own homes "faster than ever before".
"(Currently) more people are leaving the Territory than arriving," Mrs Hersey said. "We cannot continue like this.
"In Katherine we know this all too well: We hear our long-term family and friends packing up the place they once loved; the place I love and I'll never give up on."
The Member for Katherine said the Territory needed a Government that would "take back control of our streets, address root causes and provide every reason for people to stay and to come to the Territory".
"The CLP's bold plan to incentivise Territorians to build a new home and encourage those interstate to move here and build, is a game changer."
The key aspects of the HomeGrown Territory Program include:
HomeGrown Territory Grant: First home builders of new homes will receive a $50,000 grant with no cap on build price. This will boost construction activity and increase supply. First home buyers of existing homes will receive a $10,000 grant with no cap on purchase price.
FreshStart New Home: Anyone looking for a Fresh Start in the Territory who builds a new home to live in will receive a $30,000 grant with no cap on build price. This includes people who have previously owned or currently own a home.
"This will back Territorians, grow our population and make us a place where people want to live work and invest," Mrs Hersey said.
