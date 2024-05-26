Eyes to the skies as RAAF Tindal gears up for Pitch Black

The Australian Air Force's premier biennial flying activity, Exercise Pitch Black, is returning to Territory skies.
With the aim to strengthening international engagement Pitch Black will run from July 12 to August 2, and will be the largest in the exercise's 43-year history, with 21 participating nations, more than 140 aircraft and more than 4435 personnel.
This year's exercise includes first time participation of aircraft from the Philippines, Spain, Italy's Air Force and Navy, and Papua New Guinea, and also for the first time personnel from Fiji and Brunei.
The exercise involves large-scale training using military airspace in the Northern Territory, with the main bases of operation RAAF bases Darwin and Tindal, as well as RAAF Base Amberley in Queensland.
Through this exercise, Defence aims to build on its professional working relationships with regional and global counterparts, and contribute to the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region, a Defence spokesperson said.
