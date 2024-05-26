19yo dies in Pine Creek crash

A 19-year-old has died in a crash on the Stuart Highway.
Police said at around 4:20pm on May 26, two vehicles collided on the Territory's major highway 20km north of Pine Creek.
It is believed a southbound blue Landcruiser, carrying a 16-year-old teenage girl, a 19-year-old male and an as of yet unknown male, collided with a northbound beige Landcruiser with a 57-year-old driver and a 50-year-old female passenger.
Police said upon emergency services arrival, the 19-year-old male was declared deceased at the scene with all other parties conveyed to hospital in varying conditions.
Detective Senior Sergeant Brendan Lindner said both the 16 and 57-year-old drivers tested negative for alcohol and bloods were obtained to determine the presence of any drugs.
"At this early stage of the investigation, Major Crash detectives have an understanding of how and why this head-on crash occurred but are appealing for witnesses familiar with the occupants of the southbound Landcruiser to provide statements."
Major Crash Investigation Unit are investigating and the Stuart Highway reopened in the early hours of Monday morning.
Anyone with information about the crash or those involved is urged to contact police on 13144
