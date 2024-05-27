Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sergeant grilled on police culture at Walker inquest

Updated May 28 2024 - 9:22am, first published 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Final hearings have begun of the inquest into the police shooting death of Kumanjayi Walker. (HANDOUT/SUPPLIED)
Final hearings have begun of the inquest into the police shooting death of Kumanjayi Walker. (HANDOUT/SUPPLIED)

Final hearings have begun into the fatal shooting of an Indigenous teenager at a remote community, with an interrogation of culture within the Northern Territory police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.