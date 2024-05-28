Kittyhawk pilot, shot down during WWII, celebrates 100th birthday

A WWII veteran who nearly didn't survive an aircraft crash during the war has celebrated his 100th birthday.
Surrounded by loved ones, Colin Heard, who is believed to be the oldest WWII veteran living in the Northern Territory, looked back on a distinguished military career, flying Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) P-40 Kittyhawks with 78 Squadron in 1943 and 1944.
King Charles and Queen Camilla took the opportunity to send their well-wishes and congratulations to the centenarian.
"My wife and I are so pleased to know that you are celebrating your one hundredth birthday," the King wrote.
"This brings our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion."
Mr Heard was only 18 when he joined the Air Force as pilot in 1942, around the time of the Battle of the Coral Sea - a moment in his life he remembers well.
"It was a pivotal day," he said.
Taking part in WWII operations in New Guinea, Mr Heard's Squadron was transported by sea, before fighters were being made operational to attack Japanese ships and assist American Forces in the capture of Japanese bases on the Island of New Britain.
"It was just a matter of turning up behind the lines and that's all we did," he said.
But during a strafing run, Mr Heard's Kittyhawk came under attack, causing the coolant to drain from the engine.
The pilot tried to return 320km back to base, but the engine caught fire, forcing Mr Heard to ditch the aircraft into the ocean and bail out.
It only took the Kittyhawk ten seconds to sink, but Mr Heard survived and was picked up by a US patrol boat.
In February 1944, whilst on a twelve-aircraft strafing mission, the gun blast tubes blew out on Mr Heard's aircraft, but again he miraculously was not injured and landed safely.
Member for Solomon, Luke Gosling, paid tribute to the veteran.
"(Mr Heard) has a magnificent service record during the war that shows that he was involved in 23 daytime operational sorties involving strikes and attacks, and 61 other operations - which were mostly fighter escort operations," he said.
After completing his service, Mr Heard, who was born in Adelaide in 1924, moved to Naracoorte, where he worked in retail and later met his wife and had three children.
The family later moved from South Australia to Melbourne.
"My wife said to me, 'you're bored', so she came with me on a trip to Melbourne and we finished up opening retail stores in six different places," Mr Heard said.
The stores were eventually bought out by a large chain, and about nine years ago the veteran and his wife moved to Darwin.
