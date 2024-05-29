Katherine farmer wins Sustainable Agriculture Landcare Award

A Katherine farmer has taken out the Australian Government's Northern Territory Sustainable Agriculture Landcare Award.
Katherine Town Council Alderman Jeremy Trembath was announced as the winner in an awards ceremony at Government House in Darwin.
Recognising "outstanding contributions to the environment and community", every year the Landcare Awards honour the accomplishments of individuals, groups and organisations, young and old, dedicated to protecting Northern Territory's natural resources and building resilient landscapes for the future.
Alastair Shields, Chair, Territory Natural Resource Management, said Territorians were "very lucky" to be surrounded by unique landscapes.
"The Landcare Awards allow us to come together to recognise and celebrate our fantastic community of landcarers all over the NT, from Central Australia to the Top End, who volunteer their time and work passionately in protecting our natural resources and conserving our landscapes," he said.
"The NT Landcare Award winners have shown an exceptional level of commitment to landcare activities by restoring and protecting the natural environment where they live and work.
"Their achievements benefits not only our land and water assets, but is helping to create partnerships and build community resilience across Australia."
Landcare Australia CEO, Dr Shane Norrish, said winning the NT Landcare Awards was an "outstanding accomplishment".
"As we come together to celebrate and acknowledge their efforts, we also find inspiration in their hard work, and a reminder to us all that landcare is a collective effort."
Winners of the Territory Landcare Award categories will represent the NT at the National Landcare Awards to be held in late 2025.
Australian Government Climate Innovation Award
Australian Government Sustainable Agriculture Landcare Award
Australian Government Individual Landcarer Award
Australian Government Community Partnerships Landcare Award
Greyhound Coastcare Award
Woolworths Junior Landcare Award
NextGen Landcare Award
