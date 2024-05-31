Katherine Times
Katherine Times
Jeremy Trembath among 'best young farmers in the country'

June 1 2024 - 7:00am
Katherine's Jeremy Trembath also won an NT Landcare Award.
Katherine family man Jeremy Trembath has been named as one of nine of the best young farmers in the country who are in the running for the prestigious Corteva Agriscience Young Grower of the Year Award.

