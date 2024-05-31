Jeremy Trembath among 'best young farmers in the country'

Katherine family man Jeremy Trembath has been named as one of nine of the best young farmers in the country who are in the running for the prestigious Corteva Agriscience Young Grower of the Year Award.
To be announced at this year's Horticulture Awards for Excellence, the Award is one of the most high-profile honours among horticulturalists.
Corteva Agriscience Marketing Manager Nick Koch said the 2024 nominees were the next generation of Australian horticulture leaders, showcasing a deep knowledge, innovative thinking and a commitment to creating more sustainable farming practices.
"Corteva is immensely proud to continue to support the development of the great talent that is emerging in Australian horticulture," Mr Koch said.
"We have an outstanding field of nominees from across the nation, some of whom are already leaders and others who are showing exceptional promise. It's exciting to bring them together so they can share knowledge and build a network they can draw on as they progress through their careers.
AUSVEG Chief Executive Officer, Michael Coote, said the Horticulture Awards for Excellence were the ideal way to bring down the curtain on Australia's premier horticulture conference and trade show.
"It really is one of the highlights of Hort Connections and gives a platform to celebrate the people who make up our innovative, resilient and vibrant industry," Mr Coote said.
"These inspiring young growers represent the future of our industry and provide a chance to look forward at the challenges we need to face, and the skills we can see developing to overcome them. It's an exciting time to be in agriculture."
2024 Corteva Agriscience Young Grower of the Year Award nominees
Jeremy Trembath - Lonesome Duck Station, NT
Jeremy adopts a holistic approach to his enterprises in the Katherine region of the Northern Territory, where he grows vegetables and produces fresh cut flowers, eggs and beef cattle. He takes great pride in the quality of his soil, using livestock to fertilise the land that is later cultivated for vegetable production. The fresh produce is sold locally through the Fruit and Veg shop, Saturday community markets and Cooee Organics, keeping food miles to a minimum. Jeremy is also an active advocate for agriculture and the environment, serving on the Katherine Town Council and hosting a demonstration site for the Soil Wealth Integrated Crop Protection project, which is supported by Hort Innovation.
Zeke Zalsman - Zaldeesh Farms, WA
Zeke is a young grower who has taken the reins of his family farm in Oldbury, specialising in the production of capsicums and eggplants. He also grows pomegranates using the wastewater from the greenhouses. It's this kind of commitment to sustainability and a zest for innovation that has propelled Zeke into new ventures. He is the first grower in the country to commercially adopt heat pump technology for greenhouse heating, cutting costs and increasing production and quality. Zeke has also championed the first Hort Innovation VegNET3.0 Innovation Fund project.
Clinton Crust - Mt Sylvia Fresh, Qld
Clinton is a third-generation farmer supplying ginger for the famous Bundaberg ginger beer. He has a dual degree in sustainable agriculture and agribusiness and has devoted himself to managing the family farm which supplies quality produce to domestic and international markets.
Jacob Jurgens - Vee Jay's Kalfresh, Qld
Jacob spearheaded a collaboration between Vee Jay's Kalfresh, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Hort Innovation and AUSVEG, to pioneer the adoption of light, automated field platforms. The machines are the first of their kind in Australia and demonstrate Jacob's commitment to driving progress and embracing cutting-edge technology in the field. The fifth-generation grower works alongside his parents and sister at the family-owned business and is responsible for overseeing crop production, quality assurance and upholding their reputation as Certified Organic vegetable specialists. He also supports community initiatives to foster careers for young people in agriculture.
Blake Reeve - Reeva Tasmania, Tas
Blake is a second-generation orchardist growing apples and cherries in Tasmania's Huon Valley, purchasing the farm from his father in 2020 and introducing new systems and technologies to improve decision making, orchard management, productivity and cost efficiency. With a number of extreme weather events in the past few years, Blake recognises the importance of the linkage between financial and environmental sustainability. He also is actively involved in the local industry, helping other young people pursue their dreams of a career in horticulture.
Jennifer Hulme - Hinkler Park Pty Ltd, Qld
Starting her career in horticulture while also completing her degree in agriculture, plant science and production, Jennifer is quickly carving out her place in the industry. Since joining the world's largest nut producer, Jennifer initiated work with Growcom, the project delivery arm of Queensland Fruit and Vegetable Growers, to demonstrate the farm's best practice management and commitment to improving water quality in catchments that feed into the Great Barrier Reef. She is also actively engaged in the peak industry body for macadamias and has participated in the creation of industry publications to promote, educate and advocate for the industry.
Daniel Quattrocchi - Monikas Organics, SA
In 1999, the eponymous Monika said to her son: "I need a business partner to start the farm. The banks are after me". At the age of nine-and-a-half, Daniel replied: "Mum, I will be your business partner". Twenty-five years later, Daniel is still working alongside his mum, but the roles are now reversed, with the son now a director of the company which supplies major supermarkets nationwide under the Monikas Organics label. Daniel also leads farm tours for school kids to help inspire the next generation of growers, emphasising a holistic approach to vegetable production and consumption.
Georgia Beattie - Bulla Mushrooms, Vic
Georgia has the distinction of being the owner and CEO of Australia's only organic mushroom farm, supplying Coles, Woolworths, Costco and independent grocers nationally. The company is vertically integrated with growing facilities across two sites and employing approximately 50 people. Georgia was responsible for a substantial turnaround in the business, turning a loss-making entity into an attractive investment opportunity for a multinational company. She is also a non-executive director of ACO Certification, Deputy Chairperson of the Australian Mushroom Growing Association and was a member of the Climate Change and Sustainability Committee of the National Farmers Federation from 2020-2023.
Lachlan Schreurs - Schreurs and Sons, Vic
Over the past 11 years, Lachlan has led crucial aspects of production at Schreurs and Sons, from crop planning to post-harvest quality assurance. As Field Operations Manager, his hands-on approach and technical proficiency have achieved efficiencies across multiple locations, while a dedication to mentoring and industry development initiatives reflect his commitment to nurturing emerging talent. In 2024, Lachlan won the AUSVEG Vic Young Person in Horticulture Award.
