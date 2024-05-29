Melbourne Cup to be hosted in Katherine

Katherine will be hosting the $750,000 18-carat-gold Melbourne Cup trophy as part of the 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.
After receiving a record-breaking number of applications, the Victoria Racing Club has announced Katherine and Tennant Creek as hosts for the tour which has travelled more than one million kilometeres since its inaugural journey in 2003, visiting more than 640 destinations.
Founder of the Dolly's Dream Charity Kate Everett, who represented the Northern Territory at the announcement, said it was an honour for Dolly's Dream - set up in memory of Mrs Everett's daughter Dolly - to be involved in this year's Cup Tour.
"It was truly an honor to be asked to represent the Northern Territory and also have Dolly's Dream involved in this event," she said. "To stand alongside racing royalty, and listen to their stories is something to be cherished for a long time."
In a bid to "unite communities and provide the once-in-life-time opportunity to get up close and experience the magic of the People's Cup", the Cup Tour has so far include visits to 482 schools, as well as 401 hospitals and aged care facilities, participating in more than 2100 community events and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for local fundraising initiatives.
This year's tour will see the trophy travel to 39 destinations across the globe with the final route spanning six countries including Australia, Japan, USA, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Ireland.
The 22nd edition of the annual tour will visit Tennant Creek on July 16, and Katherine on July 19 and 20.
As part of the Katherine journey, Katherine Outback Experience is planning a range of community events including the Cup attending the annual Katherine Show.
Katherine Outback Experience owner Tom Curtain said the town would be looking forward to being part of this year's tour.
"Katherine Outback Experience is excited to be part of this year's tour as we know what it means to our community of Katherine," he said.
"We look forward to welcoming the trophy to the annual Katherine Show and sharing the magic of the People's Cup with the community."
Katherine will also be part of the Melbourne Cup Tour National Sweep, which will see 24 rural and regional Cup Tour destinations across Australia be allocated a barrier for the 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup.
Representatives from each of the 24 destinations will be flown to Melbourne to watch the Lexus Melbourne Cup live on track at Flemington Racecourse and the town which draws the barrier of the winning horse will be presented with a cash prize of $50,000 to put towards a charity of their choice.
Victoria Racing Club Chairman Neil Wilson said the number of applications from across the world signified the global appeal of "the race that stops a nation".
"After receiving a record-breaking number of applications, the Victoria Racing Club is delighted to announce the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour will visit 39 destinations in 2024," Mr Wilson said.
"After 21 years, the tour has continued to grow and evolve into a significant community event that allows us to share the magic of the Melbourne Cup trophy in remote parts of Australia and overseas, far away from Flemington and the first Tuesday in November.
