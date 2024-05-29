Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Melbourne Cup to be hosted in Katherine

Updated May 29 2024 - 12:49pm, first published 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dolly's Dream Founder Kate Everett with the Melbourne Cup, which will be visiting Katherine in July.
Dolly's Dream Founder Kate Everett with the Melbourne Cup, which will be visiting Katherine in July.

Katherine will be hosting the $750,000 18-carat-gold Melbourne Cup trophy as part of the 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.