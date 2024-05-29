Toadally exciting: Tiny desert frog recorded for first time in history

The call of a miniature desert-dwelling frog has been recorded for the first time ever at a remote wildlife sanctuary in Central Australia.
The recording of the Tanami Toadlet's call was made by a team of ecologists at Australian Wildlife Conservancy's Newhaven Wildlife Sanctuary after record-breaking rains inundated parts of the Northern Territory earlier this year.
The rains filled the sanctuary's lakes and wetlands, sparking a surge of plant and animal activity, and triggering the frogs into a breeding frenzy.
Wildlife Ecologist at Newhaven, Dr Tim Henderson, said he and his team were excited to have been able to record the elusive species.
"It's not often that you get to document something like this for science for the first time," he said.
"Over the Easter long weekend following all the rain, we visited one of the claypan lakes to look for frogs and see if we could track down the Tanami Toadlet.
"The lake is extremely full at the moment, and while we were there we heard lots of frogs calling. The calls were really distinctive, and unlike any of the other species that we find out here regularly."
The breakthrough recording was made using the FrogID app, developed by the Australian Museum, which helped the team to eventually pinpoint the calls to locate the Tanami Toadlets, matching their description.
"The FrogID app gives us an easy way of detecting and recording frogs which can be hard to spot, or difficult to identify by appearance alone," Dr Henderson said.
First discovered in 1981, the inconspicuous frog inhabits the expansive Tanami and Great Sandy Deserts in the Northern Territory and Western Australia, growing to just four centimeters.
The Tanami Toadlet is one of 28 species, commonly referred to as toadlets due to their bumpy skin, although they are not closely related to true toads.
Dr. Jodi Rowley, Lead Scientist of FrogID and Curator of Amphibians at the Australian Museum, expressed her excitement over the discovery.
"It's taken 43 years since we first recognized this species for someone to record its call - that's pretty amazing," she said.
"There's still so much to discover about Australian amphibians, and this recording will make it easier for other people to detect Tanami Toadlets in the future."
An earlier genetic study revealed that the Tanami Toadlet evolved during the spread of vast, arid dune fields across inland Australia. Its closest relative resides in the monsoonal tropics of the west Kimberley in Western Australia.
