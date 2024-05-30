Opinion: Build NT bureaucracy on competency

High quality health systems require strong governance and financing to achieve equitable and fair outcomes for and in their communities.
I write to express a deep concern that comprehending this essential tenet about the Health system and how it works is difficult within the NT Chief Minister's office.
NT Health has - after several failed leadership appointments appointed a CE who knows, understands and is working with a range of stakeholders to rectify years of neglect and failed policy implementation.
He has worked and operated in the regions - he understands the challenges and issues facing the system in different environments and in various scenarios.
He engages with people, gets out and about and talks to people.
Backed by an informed, experienced and highly qualified senior executive based in the Head Office, he has only been in the position for a short period of time during which moving an historically decrepit juggernaut, the size of NT Health, to a fully functional entity is near nigh on impossible.
The Health portfolio is a highly complex and complicated system comprising a plethora of parts, most of which are dealing with people's lives.
To seek to gain savings from this system by putting a CE, who has only been there five minutes, on notice might bring political kudos amongst those who are advising her and satisfaction to those who are unhappy and have issues with the current changes being implemented.
It does nothing to build confidence in the workforce and community.
A leader's prime responsibility is to make sure that the confidence of the community in the system they manage is never eroded.
The importance of providing substantially sustainable and strong education, health and housing services seems to be sadly lacking in the entire political leadership and discourse in the Territory.
It is these pillars of wellbeing that build and keep our communities healthy, well and connected.
Connectedness being critical to safety and building strong, vibrant and sustainable communities.
Of course, there are efficiencies to be found and had in any system.
It would be prudent to give someone the opportunity to achieve those in a sensible period of time and turf the inappropriate lobbying in the bin.
It might also be time to look at how the political system itself, protects incompetence in its bureaucracies and demonises those who work hard to make a difference - as is happening in this instance.
It is time that the NT bureaucracy was built on competency, as it is in the case of the Health CE and his executive, not on political leanings and relationships.
Territorians deserve better from all politicians.
