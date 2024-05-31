Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

K-Town Street Party is back

May 31 2024 - 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine's much-loved family-friendly Street Party is back by popular demand.
Katherine's much-loved family-friendly Street Party is back by popular demand.

Katherine's much-loved family-friendly Street Party is back by popular demand and will be held on June 27, from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.