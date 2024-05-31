K-Town Street Party is back

Katherine's much-loved family-friendly Street Party is back by popular demand and will be held on June 27, from 5.30pm to 8pm.
Locals and dry season visitors are invited to First Street and the Cinema 3 car park to explore the food and market stalls, children's activities, entertainment and music.
The Street Party was held for the first time last year and attracted more than 2000 guests, with Katherinites nominating the event in a 2023 Katherine Town Council community survey as one to feature in the town's 2024 event calendar.
Katherine Mayor Lis Clark said she was thrilled to announce the return of the Street Party.
"This vibrant community event brings people together to share an evening of music, laughter and connection," Ms Clark said.
"The Street Party thrives on the enthusiasm of our committed participants. We welcome everyone to contribute their ideas, run a stall, a food van, create an activity and be part of this terrific celebration."
Katherine Town Council is calling for Expressions of Interest from stall holders to offer food, market items, music and activities during the evening.
The free event is a partnership activity between Katherine Town Council and Katherine Community Projects Association, with the NT Government supporting it through the Activate Katherine program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.