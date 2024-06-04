Katherinites to have a say via new Council website

Katherine Town Council has this week launched its new Your Say Katherine platform.
The new website aims to provide a "transparent and interactive" platform for residents to voice their opinions and ideas on Council projects and policies.
Mayor Lis Clark said people could register as a site user to view current public consultations.
The website will also give locals the opportunity to have their say in new ways through the new Your Say hub, which can host surveys, interactive maps, forums and more.
"We will continue to conduct face-to-face feedback opportunities, social media such as Facebook, and written submissions," Ms Clark said.
"But we also realise that we need to provide a way for our community to reach out to us 24/7, from the comfort of their own home, in their own time.
"And with exciting projects coming up, we also want to ensure we have an effective way to provide information, updates and invite feedback as they move from planning and construction," the Katherine Mayor said.
The platform's first major project is the 2024/25 Draft Municipal Plan, which is now open for public feedback.
CEO Ingrid Stonhill said community input was vital to ensuring that projects and policies are relevant and that local knowledge is considered.
"Our team at Council works hard to develop initiatives relevant to their areas of expertise," she said.
"However, two-way conversation is essential to ensure we keep it real and residents should play a role in shaping their region.
"That's why we want ratepayers to consider our Municipal Plan, so they can see what we have prioritised in the financial year and, through our survey, let us know if we have hit the mark," Ms Stonhill said.
The Katherine Town Council CEO said once locals were a registered site user, they could can keep up to date with project outcomes.
Ms Stonhill said residents who would like help to register or navigating the site can visit the Town Council's Civic Centre where a customer service member will provide guidance.
