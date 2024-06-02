Birds to prevent Hot Springs erosion

A colourful and innovative display of birds is set to help prevent erosion at the entry of the Katherine Hot Springs.
With the 2024 tourist season in full swing, Katherine Town Council has set up a new outdoor art installation, comprising a series of vibrant flag-style banners to line the pathway down the river bank to the Hot Springs, in a bid to discourage people from short-cutting down the steep grassed hill, creating eroding tracks.
The first set of flags features photos and names of birds native to the area, giving tourists a reason to follow the path and enjoy learning about the local wildlife.
Mayor Lis Clark said local photographers took the bird photos, and Council could occasionally update the display in line with new seasons, events and input from the community.
"The flags are interchangeable, so we can use the installation to feature artwork and images by local designers, photographers and artists," Ms Clark said.
"We also intend to run art competitions in our schools, and elected members will choose winning entries to feature on flags.
"This helps us showcase Katherine's artistic talent while giving us a more attractive option than a solid fence to keep people on the walkway to prevent erosion."
The installation will also incorporates a new shaded seat on the first landing.
Council said it had been determined that the flags were a preferred option to a solid fence, which would be "less attractive and potentially less effective".
